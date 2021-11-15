GRA yet-to-be granted approval for reversal of 50% benchmark policy

Business News of Monday, 15 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• GRA is yet to implement a benchmark policy



• 32 categories of items will no longer be granted special discounts



• GUTA wants the policy to maintained



The revenue arm of government, Ghana Revenue Authority has said it is yet to be granted approval for implementation of a reversal of 50% Benchmark Value policy on 32 categories of items.



The development comes following a letter signed by the GRA Commissioner, Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah and forwarded to the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta after an agreement was reached by the business community to allow the revenue arm of government to shore up more revenue.



Despite the revelation, there has been some discontent by the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) among others but the GRA has clarified it is yet to receive approval to roll out the move.



A letter signed by the Assistant Commissioner in charge of Communication and Public Affairs, Florence Asante indicated that such policy approval, when obtained, will be communicated during the 2022 Budget Statement presentation scheduled for Wednesday November 17 2022.



“We wish to state that this document has not received policy approval for implementation. Such policy approval, when obtained will be communicated during the 2022 Budget Statement presentation scheduled for 17th November 2021,” the statement said.



Meanwhile, the yet to be approved move will mean that 32 categories which are presently enjoying discounts on port clearing, will no longer be granted the special dispensation.



The GRA despite its current stance indicates that the final decision on reversing the benchmark values will be determined by the government through the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning.



The sector Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is however expected to deliver the 2022 budget statement before Parliament on Wednesday November 17, 2021.