You are here: HomeBusiness2022 02 17Article 1470953

Business News of Thursday, 17 February 2022

Disclaimer

Source: 3news.com

GRA warns professional bodies against giving members certification without Tax Clearance Certificate

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ghana Revenue Authority Ghana Revenue Authority

The Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Mr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah has warned all professional bodies who are giving their members certification without Tax Clearance Certificate.

He said the GRA is monitoring closely to implement the laws against the bodies that engage in such act.

“All professional bodies who are giving their members certification without Tax Clearance Certificate should know that we (@GhanaRevenue) are monitoring and the law will be implemented. #OurTaxesOurFuture,” he tweeted.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment