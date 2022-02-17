GRA warns professional bodies against giving members certification without Tax Clearance Certificate

Business News of Thursday, 17 February 2022
Source: 3news.com
The Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Mr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah has warned all professional bodies who are giving their members certification without Tax Clearance Certificate.
He said the GRA is monitoring closely to implement the laws against the bodies that engage in such act.
“All professional bodies who are giving their members certification without Tax Clearance Certificate should know that we (@GhanaRevenue) are monitoring and the law will be implemented. #OurTaxesOurFuture,” he tweeted.
There’s nowhere to hide for tax evaders!— GRA (@GhanaRevenue) February 16, 2022
To avoid sanctions and penalties File your taxes on https://t.co/yb71VzG13C and pay on https://t.co/6e4siSrX6b, dial *222# on all networks or go to the nearest bank.
Paying Taxes is now easier and faster at the Ghana Revenue Authority pic.twitter.com/kGpD0WWOBs