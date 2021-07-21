GRA to review customs law

Business News of Wednesday, 21 July 2021

Source: business24.com.gh

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) is to review its customs administrative law to make it simple and clear for tax payers, Mr. Dominic Naab, an auditor and special aide to the authority’s Commissioner-General, has said.



“Some stakeholders have raised concerns about certain aspects of the customs tax and administration [system], and the Commissioner of Customs has been directed to look at it and try to simplify the laws,” said Mr. Naab at a virtual UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce (UKGCC) quarterly tax dialogue on “Tax Implications from Ghana’s 2021 Budget Statement.”



The Customs Act 2015 (Act 891) was passed to provide for the imposition, collection and accounting of customs duty, tax and for related matters.



It entails provisions for imposition of rate of duty and tax on goods, exemptions, customs controls, release of goods, post-clearance audit, authorised economic operators, record keeping, customs information, objection, arrival and departure of conveyance, mooring and unloading, and goods for exports or use at stores, among others.



Mr. Naab disclosed that government will introduce a non-citizens identity card for foreigners working in the country, while the GRA will set up a desk at the Registrar-General’s department to respond to the tax issues of foreigners who are in the country to transact business for a period of not more than 90 days.