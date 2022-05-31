GRA to launch automation of all tax clearing certificates to reduce tax evasion

Business News of Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Reverend Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah has announced that the Authority will launch the automation of all tax clearing certificates soon.



According to him, this will reduce the issue of tax evasion drastically.



He also noted that this will be done using the USSD Code and the Ghana Card.



He made these statements whiles making his remarks at a panel discussion at the just ended 6th Ghana CEO Summit.



“We have gone far in automating the tax clearance certificate. We have come to a point where you do not need to write to apply”, he pointed out.



“It is done in two ways, you can either apply through a USSD code. You can dial *222# to know if you are compliant or not. Likewise, you can also get to our website, where you can check compliance”, he stressed.



Rev. Amishaddai noted that it has become important to automate the tax system for the nation to be able to rope in more revenue for development.



“A time will come that your tax compliance will be checked before renewing your driver’s License or roadworthy.”



“Once we are able to fully ensure the total automation of the system, no one will compel you to file your taxes. Technology and digitization will ensure tax compliance”, the Commissioner-General said.



