GRA to address issues associated with E-Levy implementation today

Business News of Thursday, 5 May 2022

Supreme Court dismisses Minority suit to injuct E-Levy implementation



E-Levy rollout begins from May 1



GRA to refund unlawful deductions



The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) is expected to address questions from stakeholders with regard to the implementation of the Electronic Transfer Levy.



The address which will take place at the Ministry of Information on Thursday May 5 comes after various complaints of wrongful deductions among others have shrouded the implementation of the tax policy.



Since the implementation of the levy, many have taken to social media to express their displeasure over the tax policy which government believes will fill revenue gaps despite stiff opposition against it.



Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Wednesday, May 4 dismissed an injunction filed by the Minority in Parliament to halt the implementation of the E-Levy which commenced on May 1, 2022.



This paves more way for the implementation of the levy to take place.



Commissioner General of the GRA, Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah is however expected to address the press at 8:00 AM on Thursday, May 5.