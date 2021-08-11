GRA targets GH¢57.06 billion as revenue for 2021 fiscal year

Business News of Wednesday, 11 August 2021

• GRA has aimed to rake in GH¢57.06 billion of revenue by the end of 2021



• The revenue includes GH¢30 billion under the GH¢100 billion 3-year Ghana CARES Obaatanpa Programme



• Government has urged the new GRA Board to achieve the revenue targets



Government has tasked the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to mobilize over GH¢50 billion as revenue for the 2021 financial year.



Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta speaking at the inauguration of the new Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) board said the total amount, GH¢57.06 billion, if achieved, represents a 25.7% growth over the GH¢45.4 billion collected the previous year.



Ken Ofori-Atta stated that the GRA is required to mobilize additional revenue of GH¢30 billion under the GH¢100 billion 3-year Ghana CARES Obaatanpa Programme with details as follows.



That is, GH¢5 billion in 2021; GH¢12.5 billion in 2022; and another GH¢12.5 billion for the year 2023.



The sector minister stated there is an urgent need on the part of this new Board to “marshal all available resources to guide the Management of the Authority to achieve these Revenue Targets.”



He hinted that government is supporting the Ghana Revenue Authority in implementing a transformation agenda to block the huge leakages in key sectors of the economy.



“This transformation agenda is not just about mobilizing more but equally about mobilizing efficiently through technology and integrated data systems,” he said at the event