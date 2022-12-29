GRA reverses discounts on FoB value of goods, home delivery value on cars from January 1

Business News of Thursday, 29 December 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has said it is completely reversing the benchmark discount policy on goods and vehicles from January 1, 2023.



In a statement dated December 22, 2022 and signed by Ag Commission, Customs Division, Iddrisu Iddisa Seidu, the GRA notified its command centres to start implementing the complete reversal of the discount on the Free-on-Board (FOB) value of general goods and Home Delivery Value (HDV) on vehicles from new year’s day.



This means importers will no more enjoy a 10% discount on vehicles and a 30% discount on all other goods from 2023.



The order was titled: ‘Complete reversal of the discount on FOB value of general goods and HDV of vehicles effective 1 January 2023’.



Referencing the budget and economic policy of the government of Ghana for the year ending 31 December 2023, dated November 24, 2022, the notice said the attached Commission-General’s Order (CGO) is hereby released for implementation, effective 1 January 2023.



“All sector commanders are to ensure that copies are made available to their officers and other stakeholders”, it said, adding: “Officers are advised to take note of the content of the order and apply the provisions, accordingly”.



It said: “Any difficulties encountered in the application of the directives should be communicated to the Commissioner for clarification”.