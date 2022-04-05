GRA must start collecting property rates - Peter Quartey

Business News of Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Assemblies have not been efficient in collecting property rates, ISSER boss



Property rates are annual taxes paid on properties



Effiecient collection of property rates to boost domestic revenue



Director of the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER), Professor Peter Quartey, has called on government to put the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) in charge of the collection of property rates in the country.



According to him, various assemblies have not been efficient with the collection of this domestic tax revenue.



Speaking at a public lecture in Accra on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, Professor Peter Quartey said, “In my view, the assemblies have not been very efficient in collecting those property rates and we must, therefore, get the GRA to start collecting them.”



He stated that there would be a boost in the country's domestic revenue if there's a well-structured system in place.



Property rate is an annual tax paid on a property based on its estimated value.



Depending on the classification of the area in which the property is located would determine the rate at which the owner would pay as tax.



The tax amount ranges from 0.5% to 3%.



This tax has over the years been collected by the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies.