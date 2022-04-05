GRA launches taxpayers' portal and mobile application for easy filing of tax returns

Business News of Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Source: 3news.com

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has launched the Taxpayers’ Portal & App.



According to the GRA, the portal makes it easier & more convenient 4 taxpayers 2 file their returns, initiate payments & access other tax-related services.



A Tax Return is an official statement of information or a document taxpayers are required by law to accurately complete and submit to GRA on or before their (returns) respective due dates.



The tax returns provide details of taxpayers such as their name, TIN, current tax office, and the period for which the return is being made. However, each tax type return has specific requirements relevant to the tax type.



This includes taxpayers’ taxable income, allowable deductions, rate of tax, tax payable, etc. for a particular tax period. GRA issues tax returns forms to help taxpayers provide the required information with ease.





