GRA introduces e-invoicing, expected to reduce costs and processing times

Business News of Thursday, 21 April 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
GRA embarks on massive digitization drive
Studies have shown 70% invoice processing cost savings when migrated from manual to e-invoicing
E-invoicing platform to cut down processing times of businesses
The Ghana Revenue Authority has introduced an electronic invoicing platform for businesses to reduce processing costs including printing, postage, and archiving cost savings.
The introduction of the e-invoicing platform by the Ghana Revenue Authority will transform how businesses operate in Ghana by reducing costs and cutting down processing times.
The GRA is embarking on a massive digitization drive as part of the Transformation Agenda to make the Authority a world-class revenue administration.
The Authority is making a definite move towards a full end-to-end digital tax process where taxpayers can file and pay their taxes from any part of the world at any time.
To this end the Commissioner-General has directed that GRA goes cashless.
