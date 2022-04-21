GRA introduces e-invoicing, expected to reduce costs and processing times

Business News of Thursday, 21 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GRA embarks on massive digitization drive



Studies have shown 70% invoice processing cost savings when migrated from manual to e-invoicing



E-invoicing platform to cut down processing times of businesses



The Ghana Revenue Authority has introduced an electronic invoicing platform for businesses to reduce processing costs including printing, postage, and archiving cost savings.



The introduction of the e-invoicing platform by the Ghana Revenue Authority will transform how businesses operate in Ghana by reducing costs and cutting down processing times.



The GRA is embarking on a massive digitization drive as part of the Transformation Agenda to make the Authority a world-class revenue administration.



The Authority is making a definite move towards a full end-to-end digital tax process where taxpayers can file and pay their taxes from any part of the world at any time.



To this end the Commissioner-General has directed that GRA goes cashless.





The introduction of the e-invoicing platform by the Ghana Revenue Authority will transform how businesses operates in Ghana by reducing costs and cutting down processing times. [1/2] pic.twitter.com/QG3mOdn1EH — GRA (@GhanaRevenue) April 19, 2022

According to the Commissioner-General, effective 1st May 2021, Domestic taxpayers should pay their taxes using the Ghana.gov platform and at any of the Twenty- Two (22) designated banks.From 1st June 2021, all cheques must be paid at the banks.The cashless drive will be fully enforced effective 1st July 2021 when GRA will no longer receive cash at our offices.The GRA stated that its decision to go digital is to digitize the economy and modernize payments to Government through a centralized system, fulfil the government’s goal of creating a cash-light economy, improve ease of doing business and improve tax compliance.