GRA goes after Sam Korankye-Ankrah’s daughter

Business News of Tuesday, 20 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The GRA has invited Rev. Sam Korankye-Ankrah's daughter, Naa Dromo Korankye-Ankrah



• The invitation is in relation to a US$1 million gift she is reported to have received



• Naa Dromo is expected to show up at the GRA office on July 23, 2021 at 10 am



The US$1 million cheque presented to Naa Dromo Korankye-Ankrah, daughter of Rev. Sam Korankye-Ankrah, during her wedding, has not only triggered an invitation from the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) but also resulted in checks by the body mandated to ensure maximum compliance with all relevant tax law, which have revealed that a business she owns has never filed personal income tax income to the GRA.



It was reported that some friends of the bride gifted her a US$1 million cheque during the wedding ceremony which took place on July 10, 2021. Aside from criticisms that the wedding was ostentatiously luxurious, the presentation of the cheque also caused a stir on social media.



“We usually do apotoyewa, asanka [earthenware dish] and all of that, but we have gone international. So, we are not doing apotoyewa [earthenware bowl], woma [pestle] and things. Today, we have a cheque for Lady Naa Dromo Nimo. We present to her US$1 million,” one of Naa Dromo's female friends who led the presentation said.



Consequently, GRA has in a letter dated July 15, 2021, extended an invitation to Naa Dromo Korankye-Ankrah.



“This is to notify you that you have been selected to benefit from the special compliance assistance program of the Ghana Revenue Authority to help you make accurate disclosures of your income to the Commissioner-General of GRA and avoid the imposition penalties, interest and other sanctions. Information available to the GRA indicates you have received an amount of one million dollars (US$1 million) as gift from friends,” the letter sighted by GhanaWeb read.



“Further checks have established that you own a business registered as an enterprise under the name NDKA star. Our records also show that you have never filed personal income tax returns to the GRA and that you have two taxpayer-identification numbers (TIN) as follows P0010667288 and P0022407596," the GRA stated while notifying Naa Dromo to make herself available at its office on July 23, 2021, at 10 am.





Naa Dromo with her husband



Rev. Sam Korankye-Ankrah has, however, described the cheque as a ‘faith cheque’, stressing that it is not real.



“They presented the dummy cheque of $1 million but people did not get the idea behind the presentation. They thought it was real money. What these people are saying is that one day during occasions like these, they will be able to present a cheque of $1 million and that is the statement they are making,” he said during a sermon.



“I thank God that they are prophesying that one day, I’ll be able to gift my daughter I million dollars. The cheque is a faith cheque. I am being very careful at the moment how to choose my words because I do not want to present them in a manner that looks like they are joking. Because what you think is fun today, will become a reality tomorrow,” Rev. Sam Korankye-Ankrah added.



See the GRA's letter to Naa Dromo Korankye-Ankrah below:







