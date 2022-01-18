GRA drags some OMCs to court over non-payment of taxes

Business News of Tuesday, 18 January 2022

GRA exceeds revenue target for 2021



GRA to enforce tax compliance among OMC’s



GRA attributes success to digitization agenda



The Ghana Revenue Authority is prosecuting about 30 oil marketing companies for failure to pay taxes to the tune of about GH220m.



The GRA says it has decided to tow this line because the Oil Marketing Companies have failed to respond even after several attempts to get them to fulfill their tax obligations.



Rev. Amishaddai Owusu Amoah, who is the Director-General of the General of the Ghana Revenue Authority made the statement in an interview with JoyNews.



“I think that we have seen a significant improvement in payment from the oil marketing sector as we focused more on them, for those who have not paid as you might be aware, there are over 30 of them that we are prosecuting”.



"We have started prosecuting them in court, and since we started some of them have come to negotiate and started paying. But those who will fail, we will continue the prosecution”.



The Director-General says since the prosecution began the OMCs are responding positively adding that he is hopeful the authority will make progress.



“I think we are seeing an improvement in compliance and payment, with the initiatives that we are putting and we will continue to do so to make sure that they pay,” he said.



The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has exceeded its revenue target in the 2021 Budget.



According to data cited by GhanaWeb, it indicated that it was able to collect a little over ¢57.32 billion as against a target of ¢57.02 billion representing a growth rate of 26.3 per cent over 2020 revenue and is the highest annual growth in the last ten years.



The Customs Division of the Authority also said “the introduction of Integrated Customs Management Systems (ICUMS) has streamlined Customs Operations and helped increase tax collection at the country’s entry points.”