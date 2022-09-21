GRA closes down event centre for tax evasion

Business News of Wednesday, 21 September 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has locked out operators of an event centre at East Legon for failure to register the company to pay tax.



DE ICON event centre was operating without registering with the authority.



The illegality caused the Debt Management, Compliance and Enforcement unit of the GRA to undertake the operation.



According to the Chief Revenue Officer with the unit, Nathaniel Tetteh, the owners of the centre were aware of the tax laws and had tax forms for over five months.



He noted that until the completion of the registration process, the GRA will not permit the company to operate in the region.



“Today, we have advised them to go and complete the registration process and that would warrant the opening of the facility for them to operate,” Mr Tetteh said.



He took the opportunity to warn businesses against nonpayment of taxes and cautioned them to get their businesses registered before they find themselves wanting.



Meanwhile, the DE ICON event centre has also been found to have been engaged in power theft.



It was discovered when the Electricity Company of Ghana visited the premises on Monday, August 8, 2022.



The officers observed that all lighting systems and other electricals, including air-conditioners and fridges among others, were functioning without a secondary source.



According to the manager in charge of revenue protection and technical investigations of the ECG, Ing. Ishmael Oku, “a rough calculation of the power consumption of the facility is pegged at about GH¢40,000”.



He said the authority will serve owners of the facility with an illegal connection notice, and an investigation would be carried out thereafter.



“The meter in the premises [also] has domestic billing, but it’s being used for commercial purposes. We would investigate this to establish how they came by this meter,” he added in an interview with Graphic Online.