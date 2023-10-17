GRA cautions against paying taxes on fraud ‘Pepsi App’

Business News of Tuesday, 17 October 2023

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has asked taxpayers to be cautious of an app called “Pepsi App” for the payment of taxes.



GRA said it had received several complaints from sections of the taxpaying public who are being requested to pay taxes, especially income tax, on a financial app known as 'PEPSI'.



“GRA wishes to inform the general public, especially our cherished taxpayers and customers that, the only platform designated for payment of taxes is the GRA'S TAXPAYERS PORTAL which is directly linked to the http://ghana.gov PORTAL. Taxpayers can download any of these apps using an Android or IOS device,” the authority said in a post on Twitter on October 16, 2023.



All taxpayers are also to note that GRA has not contracted any third party to collect taxes on its behalf adding that this is a deliberate attempt to defraud taxpayers and customers.



"Anyone who makes tax payment via PEPSI does so at their own risk. All should therefore take note and be guided accordingly" the authority added.



“Kindly report any incidence and persons involved in these fraudulent acts to the nearest Police Station or GRA Head office, Off Starlets 91 Road, near Accra Sports Stadium, Ministries, or call toll free number 0800 900 110 or email information to mailto:info@gra.gov.gh,” it concluded.



