GRA boss urges citizenry to familiarize with e-payment systems ahead of July 1

Business News of Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Source: Eye on Port

The Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Rev. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, has stated that from July 1, payments of taxes and duties will not be done at any of the GRA offices in the country.



The Commissioner-General disclosed that all payments will be done at any of the 22 participating banks or via the ghana.gov platform which is currently in use.



“From July 1, no one will pay any monies at all to GRA offices,” he said.

He said individuals and businesses can be able to pay taxes and duties, file tax returns, check status of taxes as well as obtain receipts for payments electronically at the comfort of their homes or offices.



“You can use momo, credit card, debit card to pay. You can do transfer from your account to another account to make payments,” he said.



According to the GRA boss, this initiative is part of the grand plan of the Revenue Authority to increase compliance, promote efficiency while making processes convenient to clients.



“My point has always been that if we have compliance that can be achieved through technology and other efficient methods why would you want to run after people,” he stated.



Rev. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah indicated, however, that the elimination of cash collection at its offices will not lead to redundancy and as such staff are being retrained and redeployed within the Ghana Revenue Authority.