GRA, Office of Chief Justice to begin prosecution of tax defaulting OMCs

Business News of Thursday, 2 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The GRA and the Office of Chief Justice have held engagement to begin prosecution of tax defaulting OMCs



• The move forms part of the government strict tax compliance efforts



• OMCs over the years are said to have evaded honoring their tax obligation



The revenue arm of government has revealed it has commenced an engagement with the Office of the Chief Justice in order to come up with ways of prosecuting Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) who default on paying their taxes.



Over the years OMCs are said to have evaded honouring their tax obligations for the distribution and transportation of petroleum products across the country.



But the latest move by the Ghana Revenue Authority in collaboration with the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah will clamp down on OMCs found culpable for defaulting in tax payments following numerous warnings.



Commissioner-General of the GRA, Rev. Ammishaddai Owusu Amoah said some recent exercises undertaken by the GRA's taskforce has so far yielded some results and forced companies found culpable to make due on their debt payments.



“We have gotten some positive responses from some affected oil marketing firms after the current exercise on the petroleum tax and other levies that were in debt. But let me use this opportunity to mention that we are moving into prosecution and very soon we will start serving the recalcitrant ones [OMCs] that have failed to heed to our [GRA] call” he told Joy Business.



“Let me caution that they [OMCs] should use this period to come to the GRA to clear their debts or face the law because we have already had a discussion with the relevant authorities and the Chief Justice to begin prosecution,” he pointed.



Earlier this year, the GRA led by its taskforce closed down the fuel stations of some OMCs operating in the country. The move was necessary owing to the accumulation of petroleum tax and levies arrears amounting to GH¢2 million by the companies.



Managers of the OMCs during the earlier exercise were encouraged to honor their obligations in due time to avoid prosecution.