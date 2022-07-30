GRA Customs hit 80% of revenue target in Upper West

Business News of Saturday, 30 July 2022

Source: thebftonline.com

The Custom Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) in the Upper West Region has generated 80 percent of the revenue target in the region as of the second quarter of the year.



According to Customs, GH¢4million has been collected out of the GH¢5million target for the period, further assuring of extra effort to meet the programmed revenue due to strategies officers have put in place.



However, the Customs Division added that the revenue target couldn’t materialise due to the impact of COVID-19, civil unrest in the region, transportation disruption to the Hamile and Tumu borders as a result of the floods.



This came to light at a pullout ceremony held for the Upper West Regional Commander of Custom Division of GRA, Assistant Commissioner Apana Adongo Adagina, who retires after serving for 33 years.



The Commissioner, who was recruited at the second Battalion of infantry, Apremdo-Takoradi, after Customs and Military training, was posted to Hamile border in the Upper West Region in 1990, as examination officer and preventative officer at Hamile from 1990 to 1992, and then posted to Accra.



He returned to the Upper West Region in October 2020 as Assistant Commissioner and Sector Commander, Wa, and ended his career in July 2022.



Assistant Commissioner Adagina expressed gratitude to staff of the division for their tremendous support and discharging of their duties well which helped to generate enough revenue for the state during his tenure.



He said the revenue generated so far indicated that the division will be able to exceed the target by the end of the year.



He, however, lamented over inadequate personnel and logistics for them to effectively discharge their duties at the numerous unapproved routes across the region.



He, therefore, appealed for logistics and other resources for the staff, saying it will help them guard the borders to protect the nation from terrorism, as well as the illegal migration.



“There are operational challenges that hinder the discharge of our security and revenue mandate such as lack of personnel and logistics to effectively man the numerous unapproved routes across the region,” he said.



Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih, Upper West Regional Minister, commended the service personnel for their meritorious contributions to the nation in ensuring the welfare of citizens.



He said three-forward military base was being constructed in the region by government to end the issue of terrorist activities from the region and country at large. The project will be located in Tumu, Hamile and Jirapa, he said.



Chief Revenue Officer, Dokpoe Emmanuel Kwasi, who took over as the sector commander from the retired commander expressed his profound gratitude to the Commissioner of the Custom Division, Commissioner-General, management and board of the GRA for giving him the opportunity to serve in the august office.



He promised to deliver and exceed all expectations that are required of him.