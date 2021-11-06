GPRTU supports proposal to increase road toll

Business News of Saturday, 6 November 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has thrown its weight behind the proposal by the Association of Road Contractors to increase road tolls in the country.



The Association of Road Contractors proposed an upward adjustment in road tolls to a minimum of GH¢2 for saloon cars as a bold step in helping to build Ghana’s road maintenance and rehabilitation culture, fit for a middle income country.



According to the association, the Road Fund (RF), established in 1997, has been the major source of financing routine, periodic maintenance and rehabilitation of public roads.



However, it says, monies from the fund have never been enough, increasingly so, to support the objectives of the fund, let alone the expansion of the road network.



Commenting on the issue on 3FM’s Sunrise on Friday hosted by Alfred Ocansey, General Secretary of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), Godfred Abulbire said “if we are complaining about the poor nature of the roads, we would not have any reason to complain if road tolls are increased”.



“We [the GPRTU] proposed road tolls be removed from all the roads and be added to road wealth and other products but if the increment is about what the road contractors are proposing, then it’s manageable”.



Mr. Abulbire said “but the collection should be justified. The concern is with the increment but the usage of the funds”.