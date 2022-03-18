GPRTU requests meeting with Transport Minister for 15% fare increment

Business News of Friday, 18 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) has written to the Minister of Transport for a meeting of stakeholders to consider an upward adjustment of transport fares.



Signed by General Secretary Godfred Abulbire, the letter dated Thursday, March 17, 2022, referred Kwaku Ofori Asiamah to the February 21 communique signed in arriving at the recent 10 percent increment.



According to the communique, whenever international prices of fuel exceed 10 percent, transport fares can be reviewed.



“Meanwhile, the ex-pump price was 7.990 when fares were increased by 10% and currently fuel had been increased to 10.80 registering an increment of 33% as compared to the time the communique was signed.



“We are therefore requesting for an increment of 15% on lorry fares.”



The meeting will come exactly a month after the decision was taken to increase fares this year.



Petroleum prices have increased substantially since then.



However, the Ministry of Energy is said to be in talks with the Finance Ministry for possible measures to cushion Ghanaians from the hikes in global prices.