GPRTU has no power to impose mandatory towing levy – Bright Simons

Business News of Tuesday, 16 August 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Vice President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons, has taken a swipe at Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) over its recent move to impose a mandatory towing levy on drivers.
According to him, the group lacks the mandate to undertake threats to block drivers who do not register for the policy from loading at lorry stations.
Bright Simons in a Twitter post on August 13 indicated that the GPRTU does not own the lorry stations and consequently will not be able to effect their threat.
He further accused the union for lack of consultation with it members in taking major decisions that affect them.
“The undemocratic GPRTU "union" that does not ballot its members when taking big decisions has NO power to impose a mandatory towing levy on anyone. And their threats to block those who don't pay from lorry stations are HOLLOW. They don't own the stations,” he tweeted.
"They know full well that their contract is with the Zoomlion alter ego, RSML. I referenced Zoomlion precisely because this whole business came up in 2017 & I discovered that RSML, a Jospong Group company, was directed from Zoomlion. GPRTU should focus on their members' welfare," Bright Simons added.
