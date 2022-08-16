GPRTU has no power to impose mandatory towing levy – Bright Simons

Business News of Tuesday, 16 August 2022

Vice President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons, has taken a swipe at Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) over its recent move to impose a mandatory towing levy on drivers.



According to him, the group lacks the mandate to undertake threats to block drivers who do not register for the policy from loading at lorry stations.



Bright Simons in a Twitter post on August 13 indicated that the GPRTU does not own the lorry stations and consequently will not be able to effect their threat.



He further accused the union for lack of consultation with it members in taking major decisions that affect them.



“The undemocratic GPRTU "union" that does not ballot its members when taking big decisions has NO power to impose a mandatory towing levy on anyone. And their threats to block those who don't pay from lorry stations are HOLLOW. They don't own the stations,” he tweeted.



"They know full well that their contract is with the Zoomlion alter ego, RSML. I referenced Zoomlion precisely because this whole business came up in 2017 & I discovered that RSML, a Jospong Group company, was directed from Zoomlion. GPRTU should focus on their members' welfare," Bright Simons added.





The GPRTU on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, announced a mandatory vehicle towing system for its members.According to its General Secretary, Godfred Abulbire, the move which will take effect in October this year will help reduce road crashes in the country.He noted that any driver who fails to subscribe to the mandatory road tow levy will be blocked from loading within GPRTU terminals.In an interview with the media, Godfred Abulbire mentioned that a total of 2.6 million vehicles have been targeted for this exercise.“All our members will have to subscribe through the app. They will put in their details (name, phone number, car number and car type), then they will pay the fee...When the vehicle breaks down, they will call a toll free number and they will come and tow it,” he said.“If any driver does not subscribe to the app, we will make sure he will not get access to (the) loading within all our terminals," the GPRTU General Secretary added.He stated that per the payment regime, taxis will be charged GH¢50, trotros GH¢80, long buses GH¢300, and articulated trucks, GH¢500.The GPRTU has also launched a mobile application that would capture the details of all drivers and their vehicles to facilitate the operationalization of their service.This was in partnership with a private entity, Road Safety Management Service Limited (RSMSL).DS/SARA