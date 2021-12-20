GPRTU demands reduction in fuel prices, describes recent review ‘insignificant’

Business News of Monday, 20 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has described as insignificant the GHp15 reduction in fuel prices in the country.



The Union vowed it will continue its pressure on the government to remove some nuisance levies on petroleum products because that have accounted for the high fuel prices in the country.



Currently, some pumps are selling fuel GH¢6.60 to GH¢6.80, depending on which oil marketing company (OMC) one is buying from.



These figures were from an earlier price of GH¢6.90.



Reacting to the issue on 3FM’s Sunrise on Monday, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) for GPRTU, Alhaji Abbas Ibrahim Moro, said: “that 15 pesewas is insignificant”.



“We are looking for GH¢1.50. That wasn’t what we were looking for. Looking at the current economic situation, we want the national cake to be shared equally.”



He added, “We are still hoping and thinking something could be done for us. We are looking for GH¢1.50, not GHp15 or anything reasonable.”



“GHp15 is woefully inadequate. The GHp15 will not make any meaningful thing in our lives.”