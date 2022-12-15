GPRTU challenges GUTA to publish prices of reduced spare parts

Business News of Thursday, 15 December 2022

A Senior Industrial Relations Officer of the Greater Accra Regional branch of the Ghana Private Road and Transport Union (GPRTU), Abass Moro Ibrahim, is challenging the leadership of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) and all its affiliate bodies to publish the reduced prices of spare parts.



He charged the leadership to demonstrate good faith by publishing the reduced price list.



According to him, GUTA and its sister organisations must demonstrate they have reduced prices.



Alhaji Ibrahim’s challenge comes on the back of a press conference held by the Spare Parts Dealers Association that it has reduced the price of spare parts in parity with the cedi’s appreciation to the dollar and the reduction of prices at the pump and, thus, called on GPRTU to also do the same to bring some reprieve to Ghanaians.



He said the members of the GUTA must demonstrate they have reduced prices of spare parts by publishing the new price list and the old price list for all to see.



He explained this is the only testament to prove they are living up to what they are making the public believe.



The Industrial Relations Officer of the GPRTU threw this challenge to GUTA while speaking on the mid-day news on Accra 100.5 FM on Thursday, December 15, 2022.



"How are we able to know they have reduced prices of the spare parts among others when they have not published them?" he asked.



He said the price of fuel has been increased by 473 per cent while transport fares have been increased by 67 per cent, adding that there is a deficit.



He revealed since January to November this year, fuel prices have increased by 233 per cent and transport fares by only 20 per cent.



"In the wake of all these increments, we have been cushioning Ghanaians,” he added.



He said in all these scenarios, passengers still owe GPRTU members.



"We have shown good faith with the Ghanaian passengers in the face of the incessant fuel increments in the country.



"In any case, we have not said anywhere that if the price of spare parts is reduced we will reduce transport fares," he asserted.



He said fuel and spare parts are not the only components for the increment in transport fares.



He said the cost of oil has also gone up which is a component in the transport fare determination regime.