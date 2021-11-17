GPRTU calls for fuel price reduction in 2022 budget

Business News of Wednesday, 17 November 2021

Source: GNA

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) in the Birim Central Municipality has called on the government to either reduce or maintain prices of fuel in the 2022 budget.



The country's largest transport union also called for a reduction in the prices of automobile spare parts to support the automotive industry.



Oheneba Kwabena Siaw, the Welfare Secretary of GPRTU in Birim Central, was speaking to the Ghana News Agency ahead of the 2022 Budget statement and Economic Policy of Government scheduled for presentation to Parliament on Wednesday, November 17.



He said the COVID -19 pandemic had brought losses to many businesses, saying if prices of fuel and spare parts were to increase, it would compel transport operators to increase transport fares.



He noted that any upsurge in transport fares could spark unnecessary conflict between drivers and passengers.



He added that looking at the structure of the economy, any marginal increase in transport fares could affect goods and services, impoverishing the people.



Mr Samuel Kwasi Addo, the Vice Chairman of GPRTU, Akim Oda-Accra Branch No. 3, expressed concern about the deplorable state of roads in Akim Oda, and its environs which need rehabilitation.



He called on the government to capture the roads around the area in the 2022 budget, adding that bad roads, tremendously affect the cost of maintenance of vehicles and breakdown of cars.



A foodstuff and rice seller at Akim Oda, Madam Elizabeth Marfo, was also worried over the bad roads and said due to their deplorable state, drivers hike transport fares at will.



"When this happens, it affects the rate of income we make because it does not allow more trade," she said.



Vegetable seller Madam Gifty Owusua urged the government to ensure efficient public transport services to help reduce costs and boost public service delivery.