GPHA undertakes environmental assessment and management plan for ports

Source: Eye on Port

As facilities for international trade, Ghana’s Ports are subject to the requirements of the Environmental Protection Agency.



One of such requirements is the review of the ports' environmental performance with the aim of continuous improvement.



To this end, the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority has contracted an environmental consultant, Coastal and Reclamation Engineering Services Ltd (CARES Ghana), to audit its environmental performance and develop a comprehensive environmental management plan as well as an oil spillage contingency plan.



Ahead of its expected completion before the end of 2022, the Authority has engaged the various stakeholders who operate in the port enclave to obtain their input for the project.



The General Manager in charge of Estate and Environment at GPHA, James Benjamin Gaisie, said a similar engagement has been carried out at the Port of Takoradi towards the same objective.



Matthew Baker, a representative from CARES Ghana said the meeting has been crucial in the quest to help integrate the inputs of stakeholders into the draft document the company is working on, towards developing the Environmental Management Plan.



The Environmental Management Plan will enable Ghana’s ports to operate sustainably.