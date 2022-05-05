GPHA marks World Day of Safety And Health at work

Business News of Thursday, 5 May 2022

Source: Eye on Port

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority has marked the World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2022 to enhance safety awareness and responsibility for all port workers.



GPHA joined the rest of the world to mark this annual celebration, under the theme “Act together to build a positive safety and health culture.”

Speakers on the day underscored the need to strictly adhere to standard safety practices.



Staff of GPHA were urged to adopt a safety culture at all times.



Deputy ISO Coordinator, and Principal Corporate Planning Officer at GPHA, Frances Jemimah Anabia-Tiah encouraged the staff to adhere to laid down procedures and risk assessments at the workplace.



The General Manager in Charge of Health Services at GPHA, Dr. Victor Vitus Anaab-Bisi explained that not only does a healthy life help an individual but his or her colleagues, as well as help the organization save money.



Dr. Anaab-Bisi said, “if you are not healthy, you cannot work, if you do not work, GPHA is spending money for your healthcare, while paying your salaries. This means the staff will have to overwork or GPHA will have to employ extra hands to help. It has an all-around impact on you, the Authority, and others.”



The Harbour Master at the Port of Tema, Capt. Francis Kwesi Micah called for an effective rest hour regime for dock workers.



He said, “I’m glad we have representation from the Dock Labour Companies here to note this. For corporate workers, we are regimented in our work schedule, but it is important that the workers on the field should exercise a similar rest program. Without it, the repercussions will be felt.”



The Fire & Safety Manager at the Port of Tema, Edward Heyman, praised management of the Authority for always supporting his outfit in safety measures.



The Director of Port, Tema, Sandra Opoku, admonished port workers to take advantage of the investments made by the Authority to enhance safety among workers.



Mrs. Opoku intimated that the safety and health of the workers and the environment of the port is very essential because of the vital role the port plays as an economic engine of the nation.