GPHA, NAMPORT strengthen bilateral relations

Business News of Thursday, 28 April 2022

Source: Eye on Port

A Namibian delegation has paid a visit to the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority to strengthen bilateral relationships between the Namibian Ports Authority (Namport) and GPHA.



This comes on the back of an existing MOU signed in 2019 between Ghana and Namibia.



The visit also served as a benchmarking exercise aimed at helping both Authorities learn from each other’s business processes.



The General Manager, Marketing and Corporate Affairs of GPHA, Esther Gyebi-Donkor, explained the business strategy and growth prospects of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority.



She revealed that “since the opening of terminal 3 in June 2019 we have drastically improved upon on our transhipment cargo traffic. I think that we are doing over 300% increase.”



She added that GPHA pays a lot of attention to the transit business, and this has led to the setting up of an office in Burkina Faso “to liaise with customers there to ensure that we offer the best of service to our customers, and also prospect for new businesses.”



Other management staff of GPHA also highlighted the Authority’s commitment to international standards of operations.



The General Manager, Operations, Garvin Amarvie emphasized that, GPHA is very keen on international safety standards which has led to the Authority being ISO 9001, 14001 and 45001 certified, which represent Quality Management, Environmental Management, and Occupational Health and Safety, respectively.



Mr. Amarvie revealed that GPHA has begun processes for ISO 27001, which represents Information Security Management.



The delegation from Namibia also shared their business portfolio.



The Executive for Port Operations, at Namport, Richard Ibwima, said a new container terminal, with a capacity of up to 750,000 TEUs, was commissioned in August 2019 at the country’s flagship port at Walvis Bay.



He noted that, “we are currently in the process of concessioning the new container terminal, and your knowledge will come in handy in terms of how you handled your concessioning locally.”