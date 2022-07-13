GPHA Director-General appeals to Local Union to call off demonstration

Business News of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Source: GNA

Mr. Michael Lukuje, Director-General, Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority (GPHA) has appealed to the Local Union to call off a series of demonstrations rolled out.



He said the concession deal, could not be entirely solved at once because it needed to go through a series of processes with the necessary stakeholders involved.



Mr Luguje explained that there had been various engagements concerning the signing of the concession agreement adding that, the results of the meetings would be officially communicated to the union on Thursday, July 14, 2022.



The GPHA Director-General who was speaking to the workers during a demonstration on Tuesday appealed to them to back down and wait until July 14 for an official communication update.



He reminded the demonstrators that their objective to prevent vessels from transacting business at the port would obstruct revenue generation for the country and pleaded with the union to allow vessels to have access to the Port.



Mr. Emmanuel Arhin Young, the Local Union Chairman in his response told the Management of GPHA that the executives of the local union would meet to decide the way forward however, the strike would go on until the union decided on the next step.