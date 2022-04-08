GPHA Board undertakes 2-day workshop at Takoradi port

Business News of Friday, 8 April 2022

Source: thebftonline.com

The governing board of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), as part of its continuous efforts at ensuring robust corporate governance, has completed a two-day working workshop in Takoradi with an inspection tour of port expansion projects at the Port of Takoradi.



The aim of the workshop was to enable the board members renew their shared understanding of corporate governance oversight responsibilities pertaining to contracts, financial management and procurement.



During inspection of the Atlantic Terminal Services (ATS), container and multipurpose terminal, officials of the ATS project consultants Royal Haskoning DHV, took the Board members through completed works so far.



They were also briefed on plans for operations at the ultra-modern Dry Bulk Terminal.



Yoed Chizik, the Business Development Director of Amandi Ghana – contractors for the project said: “As we are going away, the idea is that the GPHA staff will be trained both on the dedicated systems of the conveyors, the ship loaders and the eco hoppers as well as the entire facility. We have been working successfully on that with GPHA management”.



Project Engineer at GPHA, Komla Ofori, revealed that the facility will be equipped with eco hoppers which will ensure dust emissions at the bulk terminal are reduced to the minimum acceptable levels.



The board members also visited the construction site of a new workshop facility for members of the In-shore Fisheries Association of New Takoradi.



The facility, according to the Director-General of GPHA, Michael Luguje, was part of the authority’s corporate social responsibility which was occasioned as a result of the port expansion at Takoradi.



Mr. Luguje said: “We are hoping that in a couple of months we can come up with a modern facility that would serve the fisherfolk better. Here, we are not just relocating them traditionally, we also are bringing modern facilities that will make their work easier”.



The Board Chairman of GPHA, Isaac Osei, remarked on the various ongoing developmental projects in the Port of Takoradi.



He said, “The engineers and contractors have done a wonderful job. I am particularly pleased with the Director of Port, Takoradi as well for the excellent work he has done”.



The Board Chairman called on the private sector to take the opportunity tap into the world-class facility at the Liquid Bulk Terminal which is currently underused.



“We have 5 arms, but I do know that some of the arms are currently not being used and this is an opportunity for the private sector to put up storage facilities for LPG, RFO and Bitumen.



"We need these facilities so that we do not keep those arms under nitrogen pressure all the time and pay maintenance fees. We want the private sector to join us to build these facilities because government through GPHA has done what is necessary.”