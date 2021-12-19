You are here: HomeBusiness2021 12 19Article 1427242

Business News of Sunday, 19 December 2021

Disclaimer

Source: aviationghana.com

GPFA warns over price hike in poultry

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

File photo of poultry File photo of poultry

A Board member of the Ghana Poultry Farmers Association, Kwame Ntim Doudu has warned of a price hike of poultry this festive season over the shortage of raw material used in preparing feed for poultry farmers.

According to him, the hike in prices can be attributed to the shortage of maize and other material needed to produce the feed for farmers and also the reduction in the import of day-old chicks into the country.

“We expect prices of chicken to go up a little bit more than we all expected. the prices for both egg chicken and meat chicken to go a little bit high” than last year he said.

“A layer which last year sold at GH¢ 20.00 is likely to shoot up to GH¢25 this year while a broiler which last year sold at GH¢ 45 is likely to shoot up to GH¢. 70” he elaborated.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Newsleading news icon

Party stalwarts expected to grace the event

LIVESTREAMING: NPP holds annual National Delegates Conference

Sportsleading sports icon

Photo of the turn up at the concert at the Accra Sports Stadium

NSA exposed as musical concert is held on Accra Sports Stadium pitch

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

Dancehall artiste, Samini

Samini vows to discipline Kevin Taylor over false claims

Africaleading africa news icon

Kanta National Museum, Argungu, Kebbi State. Photo: Kanta National Museum Argungu

Kebbi: The lost Assyrian colony in Africa

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Cassava production in Ghana

Ghana importing cassava from China reveals how hopeless the country has become