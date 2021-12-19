GPFA warns over price hike in poultry

Business News of Sunday, 19 December 2021

Source: aviationghana.com

A Board member of the Ghana Poultry Farmers Association, Kwame Ntim Doudu has warned of a price hike of poultry this festive season over the shortage of raw material used in preparing feed for poultry farmers.



According to him, the hike in prices can be attributed to the shortage of maize and other material needed to produce the feed for farmers and also the reduction in the import of day-old chicks into the country.



“We expect prices of chicken to go up a little bit more than we all expected. the prices for both egg chicken and meat chicken to go a little bit high” than last year he said.



“A layer which last year sold at GH¢ 20.00 is likely to shoot up to GH¢25 this year while a broiler which last year sold at GH¢ 45 is likely to shoot up to GH¢. 70” he elaborated.