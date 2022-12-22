GOIL to sell diesel at GH₵15.85 pesewas as Christmas gift

Business News of Thursday, 22 December 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

GOIL PLC has announced a reduction in the price of diesel.



The price reduction will take effect today, Thursday, 22 December 2022.



Speaking on the sidelines of the commissioning of the Ayigya Goil Station in the Oforikrom Municipality on Wednesday, 21 December 2022, Head of Fuels Marketing at Goil, Augustine Boateng, told Class 91.3 FM’s Ashanti Regional Correspondent, Elisha Adarkwah that: “From tomorrow morning, we’re going to reduce the price of diesel, from the GHS16.10 to GHS15.85, just to give something away to our customers as a Christmas gift or present.



“So from tomorrow onwards, at all GOIL filling stations, the diesel price is going to be changed to GHS15.85 pesewas. Yes, it’s true.”



The Head of Fuels Marketing further assured customers of the company’s readiness to serve and offer them quality services, while offering them the right quantity of fuel also.



“We’ve received a lot of messages or complaints from our customers that most of our stations sometimes, the attendants shortchange them,” he noted.



“We want to do away with this or we want to eradicate those anomalies in the system,” he assured.



He urged customers to report anything untoward at the various stations to the manager in charge.



Mr Boateng, however, revealed that GOIL will continue to maintain its petrol prices for now.



“The petrol is okay, it’s GHS13.14. Looking at others, yes we’re competitors. So for Super, for petrol, for gasoline, we want to maintain or stay put on that price from tomorrow onwards, but for diesel we’re going to have some changes.”