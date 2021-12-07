Commercial Drivers strike: Govt orders GOIL to reduce fuel prices immediately

Business News of Tuesday, 7 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Transport operators embarked on strike on Dec 3



Drivers want the government to scrap taxes on petroleum products



Transport operators say they are happy with the outcome of meeting with the government



Commercial transport operators say they are satisfied with the outcome of a crunch meeting with the government on the scrapping of taxes on petroleum products.



The government has directed the Ghana Oil Company (GOIL) to reduce the price of fuel at the pumps effective Tuesday, December 7.



This follows a crunch meeting between government and transport operators at the Presidency on Monday evening after the Union embarked on a sit-down strike to drive home concerns regarding petroleum taxes.



Head of Communications at the GPRTU, Abass Imoro, who disclosed this on PM Express on the JoyNews channel, on Monday, said the government is also committed to reviewing taxes on fuel in the mid-year budget review.



Communications Manager at the National Petroleum Authority, Mohammed Abdul Kudus, touching on the proposed review of taxes, said if the taxes are reduced, even if world prices of petroleum products continue to spike, consumers will not feel the impact.



Chairman of the transport committee in Parliament, Osei Nyarko, said the directive to GOIL is welcoming and shows that the Akufo-Addo led government is a listening government.



He said he expects a 15 pesewas reduction by GOIL tomorrow.



According to him, he has been briefed that GOIL would be selling fuel at GHc6.7 per litre.



