GOIL to hold 53rd AGM on June 15

Business News of Saturday, 21 May 2022

Source: GNA

The 53rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Shareholders of GOIL Company Limited has been fixed for Wednesday, June 15th, 2022 at 11:00 hours.



It will be held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra, and streamed live on the internet.



A document signed by Nana Ama Kusi-Appouh, company secretary, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Tema outlined the agenda for the meeting as an avenue to receive and consider reports of the Directors, Auditors, and Financial Statements of the Company and, declare a dividend for the year ended December 31, 2021.



Directors retiring by rotation would be elected and authorized to fix the remuneration of Auditors and Directors.



The document said attendance by all members or proxies would be strictly virtual adding that a proxy appointed to attend and vote should not be a member of the Company.



She explained the appointment of a proxy should not prevent a member from subsequently attending and voting at the meeting (online participation) however, where a member attended the meeting in person (participated online), the proxy appointment should be deemed to be revoked.



She cautioned shareholders who do not submit proxy forms to the Registrar of the Company before the meeting that they might vote electronically during the Virtual AGM using the unique token number allocated to them.