GOIL to commence use of mobile phone apps for payment - Osei-Prempeh

Business News of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL), Kwame Osei-Prempeh, has disclosed that GOIL would be phasing out the payment cards used for its goods and services in 2022.



He said GOIL would replace the cards with a mobile phone application that allows QR codes as a payment method for goods and services at all its stations.



“GOIL has developed a mobile phone application to phase out the use of cards which allows QR codes as a payment method for goods and services at the stations,” he said.



Mr Osei-Prempeh added that the use of the mobile app was in line with Ghana's digitalisation agenda and would also reduce physical cash handling which would mitigate the risk of transmitting viruses during transactions.



The COO who disclosed this at a thanksgiving service of GOIL also revealed that GOIL would be taking an active part in the distribution of Liquid Petroleum Gas in 2022.



“We intend to engage potential partners with high brands to do business at our stations. We plan to take a very active part in the new model for the distribution of Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) to the industry, educational institutions and individuals,” he said.



He commended the board of directors, management, and staff for working hard to ensure that GOIL was successful and maintained its status as a major player in the downstream petroleum sector.



He noted that one of the critical successes in 2021 was the integration of the electronic card payment platform linked to the national payment platform.



“GOIL integrated its electronic card payment platform with that of a national payment platform by name Gh-link. This means that any Gh-link electronic cardholder can use the card to buy fuel at all of our 400 service stations throughout the country,” COO who doubles as the managing director (MD) said.



