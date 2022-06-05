GOIL CEO adjudged the best downstream petroleum CEO of the year

Business News of Sunday, 5 June 2022

Source: GNA

Kwame Osei-Prempeh, the Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of GOIL Company Limited, has been decorated with the “Outstanding Group CEO of the Year Award for Petroleum Downstream category”.



Mr. Osei-Prempeh received the Award at the 6th Ghana CEO Summit which was attended by the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia.



He was honoured for his dedication and exceptional leadership for the progress of GOIL Company Limited and for projecting the image of the Oil and Gas Industry - Downstream Petroleum.



The Ghana CEO Summit is a gathering of top CEOs from diverse industries in Ghana, who have led their organizations to greater heights. The platform also seeks to discuss topical leadership topics that promotes their talents and business.



This year’s Summit was on the theme “Digital leadership for the digital economy: Leading Digital Business and Government Transformation. A Private Sector CEO Dialogue and Learning.



Since becoming the Managing Director and Group Chief Executive of GOIL in 2019, Mr. Osei Prempeh has presided over the steady growth of GOIL, showing resilience, especially in the face of industry turbulence caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr. Osei-Prempeh commended the GOIL Board, Management, and Staff for their dedication to duty and commitment to GOIL, “I share the join with all”.



He said GOIL as the foremost indigenous Oil Marketing Company continues to focus on marketing quality petroleum and other energy products and services in a safe, ethical, healthy, environmentally friendly and socially responsible manner.



He recounted that the Company had gone through a series of changes, all aimed at transforming it into an efficient and profitable entity in the Oil and Gas industry with the customer at the core of its business.



Mr. Osei-Prempeh outlined some of the accomplishments in recent years as the registration of three GOIL subsidiaries; GOEnergy Company Limited, a Bulk Oil Distribution Company, which distributes petroleum products to Oil Marketing Companies.



Others GOIL Offshore Ghana Limited, an upstream subsidiary that has a partnership with Exxon Mobil Ghana Limited for exploration operations in Ghana’s Deep-water Cape Three Points Bloc, and GOIL Financial Services Limited, which provides an electronic payment system and aims to provide money transfer services.



He said GOIL has a large and growing retail network of unparalleled geographical spread, currently comprising more than 400 filling and service stations, and 150 consumer outlets spread across the country.



The consumer outlets include companies, schools, hospitals, factories, hotels, and banks amongst others. In addition, there are several other retail outlets established to market premix fuel and kerosene to rural areas.



LP Gas is sold through purposely built filling plants, some of which are sharing locations with filling and service stations in the country, Mr. Osei-Prempeh noted.



Mr. Osei-Prempeh noted that GOIL’s geographical spread places it first in terms of the distribution of petroleum products. “This network enables products to reach virtually all parts of the country timeously”.



On quality and standards, he said GOIL is ISO 9001:2015 certified (Quality Management System). Our ISO 9001:2015 programme was started in 2008.



“In January 2015 our certification was approved and a formal presentation was done on March 12th, 2015. GOIL is presently well prepared to venture into international markets, especially West Africa. GOIL has also been certified with an ISO 14001:2015 standard on Environmental Management Systems (EMS).



“GOIL finds itself in a competitive market, more so when the industry has been deregulated with the number of players increasing by the day. Regardless, the company continues to hold its own in the marketing of petroleum products and remains a key player in the downstream of the petroleum industry,” Mr. Osei-Prempeh stated.