GNPC working to obtain permits for US$54 million Tema City Gate Gas project – Report

Business News of Thursday, 12 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) is working to obtain the requisite permits to allow for the swift implementation of the Tema City Gas Project, a parliamentary report has shown.



The Mines and Energy Committee of the House said the GNPC is planning to facilitate the commencement of the project this year in a bid to enhance gas delivery.



The Committee’s report dubbed: "GNPC 2021 Work Programme" explained that the Tema City Gas project seeks to improve the corporation's access to potential natural gas off-takers which would be crucial towards addressing the low utilisation rates of natural gas, with the associated risk of take-or-pay liabilities for GNPC.



“In the year 2021, GNPC intends to obtain the requisite permits for Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA); conduct topographical, geotechnical and hydrological surveys, [and] front-end engineering design (FEED) [and] commence engineering procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) of the low and medium pressure and digitisation components,” the Committee report revealed.



With a total cost of the project estimated at US$54 million, it is expected to create a market avenue for low-pressure users of gas as part of efforts to boost the industrialisation drive of government in Accra and Tema respectively.



The project is further expected to create market access for high-pressure gas such as Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) which is often used by industries and for transportation purposes.