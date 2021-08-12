GNPC initiates LNG project to guarantee long-term supply

Business News of Thursday, 12 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

•The GNPC has initiated a process for a Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) project



•The move seeks to guarantee the long-term supply of gas for Ghana's industrilization efforts



•Shell Gas & Power BV and Tema LNG Terminal Company will participate in the process



A report by the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament has revealed that the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, GNPC, has initiated a Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) project.



The move, according to the report forms part of the corporation’s business strategy under a Build, Own, Operate. Transfer (BOOT) investment agreement.



Per details of the agreement, Shell Gas & Power BV and Tema LNG Terminal Company (TLTC) will participate in the process.



Shell Gas and Power BV on their part are expected to deliver Liquified Natural Gas which will be regasified by the Tema LNG Terminal Company (TLTC).



Once the process is completed, TLTC will then deliver the regasified LNG to GNPC on behalf of Shell Gas.



The GNPC will however sell the gas mainly to industries and power producers with an intention to also export the gas to other open markets.