GNPC Foundation director commends government for injecting resources into NVTI centres

Business News of Monday, 19 September 2022

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

The Executive Director of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Foundation, Dr. Dominic Eduah has lauded the government for its commitment to making sure technical and vocational training centres within the country succeed.



According to him, he was shocked to witness the degree of investment the government has done in almost all the NVTI centers across the country.



Dr. Eduah said this in an interview with the media when he visited the Kumasi Vocational Training Institute (KVTI) at Suame as part of the inspection process to verify how some sponsored artisans for the NVTI certification exams were progressing.



The place which had been set as one of the examination centres for the artisans was visited by Dr. Eduah and his team on the final day of the examination.



The Executive Director of the foundation who expressed joy over how the beneficiaries had been co-operating in the various aspects commended

the government for doing massive investments in the various NVTI centers he had so far visited.



"I have been to the Central Region, Eastern Region, Greater Accra, Western, and Ashanti, and I must confess that the investment done by the government into the various NVTI centres is so amazing. I must say kudos to the government," Dr. Eduah said.



505 artisans across the various districts within the Ashanti region were sponsored by the foundation to undertake NVTI certification exams.



The GNPC's Skilled Artisan Project (SAP) which enrolled various artisans from various fields seeks to equip them with upgraded skills and earn them credible certificates to move their status from informal to semi-formal.



Beneficiary artisans who were placed at several centres across the region such as Ofinso, Mampong, Kumasi, Bekwai, Suame, etc had their capabilities tested in various vocational skills.



The vocational skills, according to Dr. Eduah, were categorised under the ‘Domestic Module’ which include cookery, bakery, dressmaking, tailoring, hairdressing, interior designing & decoration, and make-up artistry,

and ‘Technical Module’, which also include plumbing, carpentry, auto-mechanics, general electrical, and aluminium fabrication.



According to the executive director, one thing that had helped the project succeed was how easily they got access to the needed resources at the various NVTI centres.



"I would like to commend the government for that. We use NVTI centres wherever we go, and I must confess that the government has done well by injecting the needed resources into the various NVTI centres. Talk of machines, I mean ultramodern ones, I must confess that everything is intact.



Now this place is an oven centre for sprayers, and I can say that the place is well furnished".



He however urged all, especially, the media to make it known to the public so that everyone acknowledges the government for such a wonderful investment.





