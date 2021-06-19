GNCCI inaugurates Policy and Advocacy Advisory Committee

Business News of Saturday, 19 June 2021

Source: GNA

The Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI) has inaugurated a Nine-Member Policy and Advocacy Advisory Committee to serve as its advisory body.



The Committee will serve the GNCCI Council on matters of interest to the members of the Chamber and the nation, particularly on matters that affect the business community such as the legislative and regulatory environment.



Mr Clement Osei-Amoako, the President of the Chamber speaking at the inaugural ceremony of members said the Chamber has played and continues to play a critical role in the growth and development of the private sector of Ghana.



The Committee members are Dr. Samuel Frimpong Boateng, Mr. Julius Bradford Lamptey, Mr. Mark Badu-Aboagye, Mrs. Linda Ampah, and Professor Joshua Yindenaba Abor.



The rest are Dr Kwabena Nyarko Otoo, Mr David Ofosu-Dorte, Mr. Michael Ohene-Effah and Representative from KPMG.



He said this has positioned the Chamber as the foremost private sector business association in Ghana with relevance across the globe.



He said the GNCCI Policy and Advocacy Advisory Committee would work with the Research and Advocacy Department in mobilizing relevant empirical data and technical analysis to inform the design and implementation of policy dialogues and stakeholder engagements to effect changes in public policy issues.



The President said the objectives of the GNCCI Think Tank are to enhance the technical capacities of the Chamber to analyze policies and provide the government with a credible, inclusive, and independent source of constructive feedback through regular submission of policy statements and proposals towards enhancing the business environment.



It is also to strengthen the advocacy role of GNCCI through a variety of events and activities including, but not limited to, premium events, networking events and delegations, roundtables with senior government officials.



He said it was ensuring that GNCCI plays its catalytic role in the development of the country by mobilising and leading policy dialogues on key economic sectors.



"Ensuring that GNCCI becomes more relevant to its members and the business community by embarking on a transformation of specific sectors like mechanized and commercial agriculture among others as well as advocacy for select local economic development (import substitution) initiatives," he said.



Mr Osei-Amoako said, "we have exciting moments ahead, as such the Chamber looks forward to tapping into the skills, competencies, and social capital of individual members to achieve a shared vision of growth and prosperity for the private sector."



The tenure of office for members is two years renewable.