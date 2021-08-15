GNCCI inaugurates 15-member team to lead trade sectors

Business News of Sunday, 15 August 2021

Source: GNA

The Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI) has inaugurated a 15-member committee to head trade sections of the Chamber to provide leadership and policy directives.



The trade sector leaders will be working with the National Executives of the Chamber in providing policy direction and advocacy in their respective sectors towards National Development.



They are also to coordinate with the Research and Advocacy Department of the Chamber as well as the Regional Managers to mobilise relevant empirical data and conduct technical analysis per their respective sectors to inform the design and implementation of policy dialogue and stakeholder engagement.



Mr Clement Osei-Amoako, President of GNCCI, at the inauguration, charged the trade sector leaders to provide the needed leadership in their respective sectors on matters of interest to member firms.



He said they would be advising the national executives, central executive committee, and the council on sector-specific issues as well as represent the chamber in their respective sectors at local and international events.



“The chamber looks forward to tapping into the skills, competencies, and social capital of individual members to achieve a shared vision of growth and prosperity for the private sector,” he added.



Mr Moses Atobrah, Manufacturing Sector Leader, on behalf on his colleagues, commended the leadership of the chamber for selecting them and pledge their commitment to their roles.



He said they would ensure that their respective industries were well-coordinated towards the overall growth of the private sector.



“We are going to do our best to contribute to the growth of the respective trade sectors we will be leading with support from the national leadership, members, and other stakeholders,” he added.



The trade sector leaders include Dr Kojo Aboakye-Debrah, who will be leading Banks and Non-financial Institutions; Mr Edward Forkuo Kyei, the Insurance sector; Mr Emmanuel Bekoe, Building and Civil Engineering; Mr Kwadwo Boakye, Agriculture and Fishing and Mrs Bella Ayayee Ahu, Hospitality and Brewery sector.



Also, Madam Theresa Poku, will lead the Export sector; Mr Terence Darko, the Automotive Trade and Plant Hire; Mr Dennis Adjei Dwomoh, Professional Service and Mr P. K. Mensah, Logistics and Transport.



The rest includes Mr Cleanse Tsonam Akpeloo, who will be leading Information Communication and Technology; Mr Michael Bozumbil, Mining, Oil and Gas; Mrs Patience Tsegah, Import; Mr Nuamah Esshun Fameye, Pharmaceutical, and Mrs Linda Ampah, Fashion.



The leaders are expected to lead the sectors to provide thought leadership in the respective sectors of the Chamber on matters of interest to Member-firms.