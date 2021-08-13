GNCCI appoints trade sector leaders

Business News of Friday, 13 August 2021

The Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI) has inaugurated 15 trade sector leaders to enhance the welfare of its members and the business community. The sector leaders have been tasked by the Chamber to be the face in championing policy reforms, pushing for incentives and demanding accountability from the government on projects and programmes.



The sectors are, banks and non-financial institutions, insurance, building and civil engineering, agriculture and fishing, hospitality and brewery, manufacturing and export: specify goods.



The others are: automotive trade and plant hire, professional services, logistics and transport, information communication technology, mining/oil and gas, import, pharmaceutical and fashion.



The leaders for the respective sector above are: Kojo Aboagye- Debrah, Edward Forkuo Kyei, Kwadwo Boakye, Bella Ayayee Ahu, Moses Atobrah and Theresa Poku



The others are: Terence Darko, Dennis Adjei Dwomoh, P.K. Mensah, Cleanse Tsonam Akpeloo, Michael Bozumbil, Patience Tsegah, Nuamah Eshun Fameye and Linda Ampah.



The leaders are expected to lead the sector to provide thought leadership in their respective sectors of the Chamber on matters of interest to member-firms, particularly on matters that affect the business community such as legislative and regulatory environment.



They are also to advise the National Executives, Central Executive Committee, and the Council on sector-specific issues. The Committee Members upon the directives of the National Executives will represent the Chamber in their respective sectors at local and international events.



They are to coordinate with the Research and Advocacy Department as well as the Regional Managers to mobilise relevant empirical data and conduct technical analysis per their respective sectors to inform the design and implementation of policy dialogues and stakeholder engagements.



Speaking at the inauguration, President of the GNCCI, Clement Osei-Amoako said: “The work of the Chamber is largely a sacrificial duty. We offer public good. For that reason, membership of the Sector Leaders Committee was carefully selected individuals experienced in public-private sector issues and general knowledge of the activities of the GNCCI. These are individuals not actively involved in activities of any political party.



He added that, “We have exciting moments ahead, as such the Chamber looks forward to tap into the skills, competencies, and social capital of individual members to achieve a shared vision of growth and prosperity for the private sector.”



He asked that they come up with suggestions from their various sector that can be recommended to be infused into the national budget.



Delivering an acceptance speech on behalf of the elected leaders, Moses Atobrah pledged the commitment of the leaders to the course: “We have been tasked to execute this mandate to support our various sectors that would ultimately lead to economic stability and growth. We will do this with all our ability to achieve success.”



The CEO of GNCCI, Mark Badu-Aboagye in his remarks noted that an officer at the head office would be assigned to all the sectors and ensure the chambers constant support to their programmes.