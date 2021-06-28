GNBC establishing dialogue with Nigerians in Ghana

Press Releases of Monday, 28 June 2021

Source: GNBC

In November 2020, the Ghana Nigeria Business Council (GNBC), a not-for-profit, non-partisan outfit relaunched its membership drive for corporates and individuals.



As part of its commitment to Nigerians and also for those who want to do business in Ghana, the council has scheduled a series of events that are due to take place from this month ending through to the end of the year.



“As Ghana continues to evolve we have found it necessary to ensure that Nigerians in Ghana are aligned with processes and procedures to avoid inaccurate information being shared and in turn monies/assets being lost. We want to ensure that Nigerians are also being exposed to key opportunities which are available and provide a platform for people to be able to leverage and navigate our environment successfully,” stated GNBC Chairman, Mr. Reginald Laryea.



“We are hosting a series of events with our strategic government partners as well as our sister organization the Nigeria Ghana Business Council, located in Lagos, Nigeria. From a mixture of webinars, physical events to trade missions, we really look forward to making a positive impact and re-establishing communication with the Nigerian business community both in Ghana and Nigeria”, Mr Laryea continued.



Starting Wednesday 30th June 2021, the GNBC kicks off its season of events with a partnership event with the Lands Commission. The upcoming event is a webinar titled ‘Understanding land purchase and leasing in Ghana’. The webinar seeks to unravel the legalities of land ownership in Ghana for foreigners and spell out procedures to be adhered to and due diligence practices to undertake.



“Land matters in Ghana are murky even for Ghanaians, let alone foreigners. We want to make sure that when people are considering and/or undergoing the land purchasing process, that they are in safe hands and understand exactly what is for them. Most of the time people rely on others to provide them with such sensitive and important information, which breeds ‘false truths’ for most parts, leaving people with a bad taste about doing business in Ghana and we want to work on eliminating those challenges’. stated Ms. Nadia Takyiwaa-Mensah, Executive Secretary.



As the GNBC gets ready to prepare for their first event, interested persons can register to participate online and also find out more information about upcoming events via their website www.thegnbc.com.