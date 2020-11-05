Press Releases of Thursday, 5 November 2020

GMABC sets November Donewell Road Safety Month

Head of Sales and Marketing of GMABC, George Amponsah

As we approach the Christmas season and the 2020 general election draws nearer, Global Media Alliance Broadcasting Company (GMABC) in collaboration with Donewell Insurance Company is set to educate Ghanaians on road safety.



As part of its themed month series, GMABC working with the insurance giant has dubbed the month of November as the Donewell Road Safety Month. The month-long celebration was launched today on the various GMABC platforms [YFM (Accra, Kumasi & Takoradi), Happy98.9FM and e.TV Ghana].



Head of Sales and Marketing of GMABC, George Amponsah, speaking at the launch of the Donewell Road Safety Month on the Happy Morning Show with host, Samuel Eshun stated, “We will not wait till Christmas or election before we start road safety campaigns.



We will use the month of November to educate our listeners and viewers on all our media and social media platforms on the importance of road safety to hopefully reduce road accidents. Even if we can’t end it, we will reduce it through our collaboration with Donewell and other stakeholders”.



According to him, it is prudent that education and announcements are made around this time of the year as part of the companies’ social responsibility to prepare the minds and cause attitudinal change in the Ghanaian road user. “And that is why we are working with partners like Donewell to educate Ghanaians, save lives and cushion them in times of emergencies”.



The General Manager (GM) of Donewell Insurance, Robert Boateng who was present at the launch also added that as an insurance company, Donewell stands for the preservation of human life and partnered with GMABC to ensure road users are seen safely through the festive season and beyond.



The Donewell Road Safety Month has been integrated into the programming of GMABC such that the brand’s regular programming will not be affected but rather solidified.



To promote and increase awareness on road safety, GMABC has dedicated each week out of the four, in the month of November to discuss specific subject areas on ensuring road safety.



In week one, the focus will be on the ‘why’. We will look at the menace of road accidents and its contributing factors.



In the second week, the brands in collaboration with the police will educate and re-teach viewers and listeners on the various road signs, road traffic regulations and general rules of the road.



"In the third week, we will learn about the appropriate road user behaviour including the number of hours a driver needs to be on the road and carrying passengers in a car's bucket", George explained.



In the 4th and final week, the Donewell Road Safety month will take audiences through the consequences of road accidents and how it affects the family and the nation. Road users will also be advised on the need to protect themselves from road accidents.



He furthered, "Donewell Road Safety month is all about how to arrive safely and use our roads safely".

