Press Releases of Thursday, 7 January 2021

Source: GMABC

GMABC dubs January the ‘Fresh Start’ month

Comfort Ocran, CEO of omanagement consultancy company Legacy & Legacy

Mother Company of media giants, Happy 98.9 FM, e.TV Ghana, the Y-Triangle (Y 107.9 FM Accra, Y 102.5 FM Kumasi and Y 97.9 FM Takoradi), Global Media Alliance Broadcasting Company (GMABC) as part of its themed month series has dedicated the month of January to the ‘Fresh Start’ campaign.



Mother Company of media giants, Happy 98.9 FM, e.TV Ghana, the Y-Triangle (Y 107.9 FM Accra, Y 102.5 FM Kumasi and Y 97.9 FM Takoradi), Global Media Alliance Broadcasting Company (GMABC) as part of its themed month series has dedicated the month of January to the ‘Fresh Start’ campaign.



The month-long celebration which was launched today on the various GMABC platforms will see various resource persons advise listeners and the Ghanaian populace on how to start and end the year right with a balanced life.



At the launch of the ‘Fresh Start’ campaign on Y 107.9 FM’s ‘Mid Morning Radio Show’ today, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of management consultancy company Legacy & Legacy, Comfort Ocran noted that the key to planning in 2021 was ‘intentionality’.



According to her, the year 2021 should be approached with intentional plans. She said, “You must be intentional about the choices you make this year.



Know what you want to achieve as an individual and identify the kind of values to put in those goals. It is not enough to say I want to build a house but you need to identify and start acquiring the materials to make that dream a reality”.



She encouraged all to be particularly intentional this year, love their work and also put in their all into chasing success. “If you love your work you do it so beautifully and with grace.



The opportunity we have in 2021 is greater than all the years which have passed by. We should not just let this fresh start pass us by but we have to use it very well. Be intentional in everything you do”, she reiterated.



The Director of GMABC, Timothy Karikari added that 2020 had its ups and downs but the ‘Fresh Start’ campaign seeks to direct the Ghanaian populace on starting and making 2021 better by using the events of 2020 as a springboard.



“On air programs and digital platforms will be dedicated to discussions on evaluating resolutions for the previous year with the aim of identifying impediments, principles of goal setting, fundamentals of planning, review and evaluation of goals, correcting deviations and all other related issues. Sub themes would be created every week to focus on the different aspects of the campaign”, he shared.



The GMABC Director indicated that weekly themes for the month long campaign will include; goal setting, planning for success, annual personal and corporate budgeting, investment planning, educational planning, family/group planning and others.



He also urged companies who want to be a part of GMABC’s Fresh Start’ campaign through any form of sponsorship to contact the team on 0202222095 for further enquiries.



“As a partner for the month, the brand can also create a special sub theme to suit one’s need or request and we therefore invite corporate entities and individuals to partner", he added.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.