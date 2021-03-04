Press Releases of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Source: Global Media Alliance

GMA opens book of condolence in honour of the late DJ Advicer

The late Happy FM radio presenter, DJ Advicer.

The Global Media Alliance Group (GMA) has opened a book of condolence in memory of the Late Isaac De-Graft Danquah popularly known as DJ Advicer.



A memory table has been created for the condolence book on Thursday 4th March 2020 at the forecourt of Happy FM. People from all walks of life are expected to troop in to sign the book of condolence opened in honour of the award-winning DJ.



Already, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Global Media Alliance Group (GMA), Mr. Ernest Boateng has signed the book of condolence for the late Isaac De-Graft Danquah. Other dignitaries, such as the Head of Human Resource at GMA, Fafa Gbeho, Director of Broadcasting at Global Media Alliance Broadcasting Company (GMABC), Timothy Karikari, among others.



Industry players, friends, and sympathizers can visit the premises of Happy 98.9 FM to sign the book of condolence opened in honour of the late DJ Advicer. Due to the COVID-19 protocols GMA informs all visitors to come in with their facemask.



The ‘Supreme Selector’ passed away on Thursday 4th March after a short illness. DJ Advicer, until his demise was the host of ‘Ayekoo After Drive’ show on Happy 98.9 FM. He is known to his peers as passionate, down to earth and full of life.



He left a legacy in the world of DJing by winning the Best Music Promoter on four occasions at the Ghana DJ Awards and will forever remain in the hearts of industry players.