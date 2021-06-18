GLICO Pensions wins three awards

Press Releases of Friday, 18 June 2021

Source: GLICO Pensions Trustee Company Ltd

GLICO Pensions Trustee Company Limited, a leading corporate trustee in Ghana has been adjudged the Innovative Pension Company of the Year 2020 at the 6th Instinct Business Finance Innovation Awards (IBFIA) held in Accra.



Additionally, the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Dr. Francis Sapara-Grant was awarded the Best Pension CEO of the Year, while the Chief Finance Officer, Belinda Dede Tandoh won the Best Pension CFO of the Year.



The Award ceremony, which was organized by Instinct Waves Company Ltd, a 360-marketing company specialized in organising reputable events, also had other institutions in the Finance Industry winning awards in various categories.



GLICO Pensions received the Innovative Pension Company of the year award in recognition of the company’s efforts in digitizing its operations through investment in information technology, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, that has enabled employers to pay pension contributions of their employees and submit contribution schedules online from the comfort of their offices. The company has also developed a Mobile App that enables its scheme members to view and print individual membership statements online in real time. These innovations have contributed significantly to the superior customer service rendered by the company resulting in substantial increase in the market share of GLICO Pensions over the past few years.



Dr. Sapara-Grant was awarded the Pension CEO of the year for his leadership, in-depth knowledge and understanding of the pension business and proficiency in implementing new business models. The citation further recognized him for his outstanding service, innovation, and efforts in the pensions industry in a, particularly difficult year. Dr. Sapara-Grant, is an economist with over twenty-seven years’ experience in managing pension schemes for the formal and informal sectors of the Ghanaian economy.



Belinda Dede Tandoh won the Best Pension CFO of the year award for her immense contribution towards the outstanding financial performance and growth of GLICO Pensions, which has been achieved through the design and implementation of an efficient system for record-keeping, analysis of financial data and effective supervision of the activities of Fund Managers. Mrs Tandoh is a professional Accountant with over twenty-four years’ working experience in Accounting, Finance, and Management.



While congratulating the company and the executive management team for the remarkable achievements, the Board Chairman of GLICO Pensions, Professor Kwaku Appiah-Adu, expressed appreciation to the organizers of the event and indicated that the company is on course to realizing its vision of becoming the most preferred corporate trustee in Ghana and the brand of choice.



GLICO Pensions is a limited liability company incorporated in 2009 under the Companies Act (Act 179) and has been duly licensed by the National Pensions Regulatory Authority as corporate trustee to manage and administer Occupational Pension Schemes, Provident Fund Schemes and Group Personal Pension Schemes in line with the National Pensions Act, 2008 (Act 766).