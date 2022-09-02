GJA, PIAC collaborate toward attainment of objectives of Petroleum Revenue Management Act

Business News of Friday, 2 September 2022

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) and the Public Interest and Accountability Committee, PIAC have rekindled their commitment to foster greater collaboration towards the attainment of the objectives outlined in the Petroleum Revenue Management Act, PRMA.



These include and not limited to monitoring and evaluating compliance with the Act by government and relevant institutions in the management and use of petroleum revenues and investments; providing space and platform for the public to debate on whether spending prospects and management and use of revenues conform to development priorities while providing independent assessment on the management and use of petroleum revenues to assist parliament and the executive in the oversight and the performance of related functions.



These were highlighted when the National Executive members of the GJA led by President, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour paid a courtesy call on the members of PIAC in Accra, on Thursday, 1st September, 2022.



The meeting deliberated on ways to collaborate to get Ghanaians informed about the management and use of petroleum revenues by actors in government and how to equip journalists with the relevant knowledge and information through capacity building trainings.



The appointment of a new member to the Committee to serve the interest of the GJA was also discussed. On this topic, the GJA President said consultations have been done widely and the needed procedures will be followed to ensure that the nominee, Nana Kwaku Dei (Mr. Ransford Tetteh) is sworn-in as member of PIAC.



The Chairman of PIAC Prof. Kwame Adom-Frimpong congratulated the newly elected GJA National Executive members and pledged that the Committee will work with the GJA to get its activities and periodic reports to the general public.