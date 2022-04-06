You are here: HomeBusiness2022 04 06Article 1508513

Business News of Wednesday, 6 April 2022

Source: GNA

GITFIC to hold 6th conference in May

Chief Executive Officer of GITFIC, Selasi Koffi Ackom Chief Executive Officer of GITFIC, Selasi Koffi Ackom

The Ghana International Trade and Finance conference (GITFIC) will hold its 6th Conference between 23rd and 24th of May, 2022 in Accra.

According to a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday in Accra, the two-day session, will deliberate on “towards an effective and efficient mobile money transactional penetration in Africa; a catalyst to solving cross-border payment and settlement an anticipated barrier within the AFCFTA: The role of financial regulators and stakeholders.”

Mr Salvador Perez, Vice President, Government engagement-VISA, Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa would be a discussant.

On the second day, Panelists including Dr Olagunju, M.O Ashimolowo, Vice President incharge of operations, ECOWAS bank for Investment Development will deliberate on “Leveraging on the Pillars of trade Finance-Catalyst for Industrial growth and acceleration post pandemic: The role of payment Financing, risk mitigation and access to Information.

Mr Selasi Koffi Ackom, Chief Executive Officer of GITFIC said issues on Trade-Finance in a post COVID-19 era were critical as industries navigated their way through the turbulence.

