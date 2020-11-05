Business News of Thursday, 5 November 2020

GIPS suspends former PPA boss Adjenim Boateng Adjei

The Governing Council of the Ghana Institute of Procurement and Supply (GIPS) has, at a meeting held on November 3, suspended former boss of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) Adjenim Boateng Adjei as a fellow member of the institute.



His suspension was based on the termination of his appointment by the Presidency following findings of an investigation into Manasseh Azuri Awuni’s “Contract for Sale” by the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ).



“In view of the aforementioned and subsequent breach of Article 13 of GIPS’ Code of Ethics pertinent to conflict of interest, Mr. Adjenim Boateng Adjei is thus suspended as a member of the institute.



The institution will update the public on any subsequent action it might take in future on this matter,” a statement issued to Business24 indicated.



GIPS, according to the statement, activated its internal procedures on the matter prior to the commencement of investigations by CHRAJ with its Disciplinary Committee extending a formal invitation to Mr. Boateng Adjei which he failed to honour without justifiable cause.

