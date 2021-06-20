GIPC to organize Ghana Diaspora Investment Summit on 23rd and 24th of June this year

Business News of Sunday, 20 June 2021

Source: Ministry of Information

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) will on 23rd and 24th June 2021, hold the maiden Ghana Diaspora Investment Summit at the Kempinski Gold Coast City Hotel.



The event, themed “The New Normal, leveraging Diaspora investments to build back better” will create an avenue to foster partnerships between local and Diaspora investors, and showcase Ghana as a choice destination for doing business, to spur the inflow of Diaspora Direct Investments.



The two-day programme will bring together various primary stakeholders to steer conversations on the Ghana-Diaspora business relationship.



Chief Executive Officer of GIPC, Yofi Grant who disclosed this at a press briefing in Accra on Sunday, said the summit provides Ghana with the opportunity to partner persons in the diaspora to the benefit of the country.



“A lot of Diasporas have consistently expressed interest in either living or establishing a business in Ghana. It is therefore our expectation to convert these opportunities to viable economic activity that will benefit the nation and the continent as a whole” said Yofi Grant, CEO of the GIPC.



“I’m confident that the summit will thus open the door for partnerships and encourage sustained home-based investments by persons in the diaspora, as we consider them as our partners in development”, he added.



The summit is consistent with the recent "Beyond the Return" initiative, which is a follow-up to the "Year of Return” campaign that was launched in 2019. It is expected to engender a more constructive interaction with Africans in the diaspora and all people of African descent in areas such as trade and investment, as well as skills and knowledge development.



It will be recalled that while commemorating the “Year of return”, President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo stressed on the need to effectively mobilize and engage the diaspora as active partners in the nation’s development.



This Mr. Grant said GIPC has since made conscious efforts in creating awareness and allow for greater contribution from diasporas, including the setting-up of the Diaspora Investment Desk (DID) at the GIPC.



The Ghana Diaspora Investment Summit is being held under the auspices of the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo and supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ministry of Information, the Diaspora Affairs Office at the Office of the President, Diaspora Africa Forum, and Beyond the Return Secretariat under the Ghana Tourism Authority.



Among the host of esteemed speakers include; the Secretary General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, H.E Wamkele Mene, Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, and the Chief Executive Officer of the GIPC, Yofi Grant.



There will be exhibitions and opportunity to pitch projects during the two-day summit. Interested persons should call 050 572 3242 or Email: did@gipc.gov.gh.



Additionally, interested participants can follow the GIPC on its social media platforms @gipcghana on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube for a link to register, or catch the live event on 23rd and 24th June 2021 from 8:30 AM to 3:30 PM each day.