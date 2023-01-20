GIPC to host Africa's first Annual Assembly of Investment Promotion Agencies

Business News of Friday, 20 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) is set to host the First Annual Assembly of Investment Promotion Agencies on January 25, 2023 at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra.



The maiden summit will focus on “The Role of IPAs in Facilitating Intra African Trade”.



Together, the heads and representatives of the invited African Investment Promotion Agencies along with colleagues from the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA), economic and political leaders will explore the critical role Investment Promotion Agencies play in boosting intra-African trade.



According to a communique by the GIPC, the event will also highlight the emerging opportunities the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) continue to present in the region.



